‘Enough’, stop manipulating Malay-Muslim issues for political gain, Dr M tells Umno, PAS

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote address, on the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan as the government, in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Opposition parties Umno and PAS have been warned today against continuing to manipulate ethno-religious issues just for their political interests.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the public that the move to smear Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) image is spearheaded by those who lost the general election and are afraid of facing the law for their crimes.

“The struggle allegedly to defend the Malays and Islam is merely just to protect those who robbed this country, hoping the government will fall and they won’t be held responsible for their sins and the ruin they cause.

“My advice is: Enough with manipulating racial and religious issues for political gains,” he told a grand address here, earning rapturous applause from the crowd.

