Ask yourselves, where did Rosmah’s riches come from? Dr M tells Najib’s supporters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives to deliver his keynote address, on the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan as the government, in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Those who still support Datuk Seri Najib Razak should ask themselves why both the United States and Singapore have pledged to repatriate money to Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In his grand address of his administration’s first year, the prime minister also asked how luxury handbags and jewellery ascertained to belong to Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor could be found.

“The US and Singapore governments recently returned the 1MDB money stolen and laundered by buying luxury assets at those countries,” he said, referring to 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

“One question that they may need to ask themselves is how that much money was returned by those governments?

“How did luxury handbags, jewellery and millions of cash, which were found to be Rosmah’s, come to be discovered in flats owned by her?” he asked.

