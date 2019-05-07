PAS MP urges Kelantan to reverse night operations ban on restaurants during Ramadan

Muslims began observing the holy fasting month yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Kelantan government’s directive for food businesses in the state to close nightly from 8.30pm to 10pm during Ramadan will deny them honest income, said Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

The Bachok MP also said on Facebook that he confirmed the authenticity of a Kelantan government letter circulating online telling restaurants to suspend operations during the period when Muslims perform their fasting-month prayers.

“I was shown this order letter after my terawih prayers earlier. After verifying it, I hope and pray that this order is retracted.

“A good and halal income in the month of Ramadan should be encouraged and not obstructed,” said the son of former Kelantan mentri besar and PAS spiritual leader, the late Datuk Seri Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

The letter contains an order banning restaurateurs and hawkers from operating between 8.30pm and 10pm throughout the fasting month.

The letter carried the signature of deputy state secretary Datuk Adnan Hussin.

