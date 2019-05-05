DPM: 1MDB affects all Malaysians

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said awareness on the 1MDB scandal is important because it has affected the people in the country, including those in Sandakan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, May 5 — Awareness on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal is important because it has affected the people in the country, including those in Sandakan, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today.

She said the scandal had affected allocations in the national budget which could have been used to further develop Sabah.

“There is a connection (awareness on 1MDB scandal to people in Sabah).

“People may not know it... but because of it, we lost a lot of money,” she told reporters when campaigning for the DAP candidate in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election here.

Wan Azizah said this when asked to comment on a statement by former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia in Pulau Berhala here yesterday.

Pandikar, who was here to campaign for Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin, told residents on the island that the 1MDB scandal was not relevant to the people in Sandakan.

Wan Azizah said Pandikar’s action was irresponsible as people throughout the country should know about the scandal which has gained worldwide attention.

On Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister urged Sandakan people to vote for her as the country needs more young leaders to voice out their concerns in Parliament. — Bernama