Chow: Moving state administration centre needs to be studied

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The proposal to move the Penang state government administration centre should be discussed and studied carefully, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

According to him, the state government will be holding discussions on whether the state administration centre should really be moved from Komplek Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar) to a new place.

“Komtar has undergone challenging time, where people do not come to Komtar anymore other than state government and agencies businesses. If we move out, maybe Komtar will suffer more... but today, we can look for alternatives use for Komtar,” he told reporters after launching Komtar Carnival here today.

Last Friday, the State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas when opening the State Legislative Assembly meeting called on the state government to move the state administrative centre to a new place.

Earlier, Chow said the carnival was held as an effort to promote Komtar as an iconic shopping centre in Penang.

The three-day carnival was held for the first time from May 3 to 5 with 200 stalls taking part.

Chow said with better cooperation and efforts from all parties, Komtar could be maintained as the top destination and attraction for local residents more so with plan to build an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Komtar.

“The process of Komtar’s rejuvenation has begun. A study and market research is very necessary. Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and PDC Setia Urus have taken some initiatives to revive Komtar. We can see Komtar has improved a lot but there is still room for improvement,” said Chow. — Bernama