New IGP Hamid Bador will bring ‘wow factor’ to police, retiring Fuzi says

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun hands over his duties to newly appointed IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has been officially appointed on a two-year contract as the 12th Inspector-General of Police (IGP) this morning in an official ceremony held at the at the Police Training Centre.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who was appointed IGP on September 4, 2017 and retires today, said he is confident that Abdul Hamid will create a “wow” factor in his leadership of the police force.

“My congratulations to him, I’m sure he can continue the legacy of PDRM and I hope PDRM will continue to strive as an agency,” he said, referring to Abdul Hamid and using the Malay initials of the Royal Malaysian Police.

“When my wife passed away, being here in the police force is what helped me; otherwise I would have drowned in my emotions.

“As long I’m alive, I will serve PDRM in my own way,” he added.

Meanwhile the hand-over ceremony was witnessed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who thanked Mohamad Fuzi for all his contribution over the years to the police force.

“35 years of being in the force would not have been an easy road, especially with crime becoming more complex,” Muhyiddin said in his speech.

“Even though I’ve worked with him for a short while, I’m satisfied with his performance as there were lots of challenges.

“My best wishes to the new IGP and I hope we can work as a team,” the minister added.

Later, during a press conference, Muhyiddin denied issues in appointing the new deputy IGP, Special Branch chief, and Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director.

“They will be appointed soon; it’s a matter of getting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent and the process of appointment started.

“We are following the standard operating procedure and formalities; there is no problem,” he said, when asked about the positions

Abdul Hamid did not address the press today, saying it should be instead a special day for Mohamad Fuzi.

A farewell ceremony will be held for Mohamad Fuzi this evening.