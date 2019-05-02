Pakatan threatened by Umno, Sabah chapter claims after Bung Moktar’s arrest

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin’s arrest by anti-graft authorities was a tactic by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to tarnish Sabah Umno’s name, said the party here today.

Umno Sabah’s communications and strategy director Ghazalie Ansing said that the PH government felt threatened by Umno’s presence in the Sandakan by-election as well as the people’s support for the party.

“The PH government’s use of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as its weapon to tarnish Bung’s reputation as the Sabah liaison chairman is not appropriate and irresponsible,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed that it had detained Bung and his wife for a day and taken their statements regarding his involvement in some investments by Felcra, of which Bung was chairman.

“Sabahans are starting to support Sabah Umno again in its struggle for native and state rights and the PH government realises that with Umno backing the Parti Bersatu Sabah candidate in Sandakan, its DAP candidate stands to lose the seat,” he said.

“Why else would it use an old case that has no basis and has long since been closed to charge Bung again?” he asked.

Ghazalie called on the 500,000 Sabah Umno members to give their full and unwavering support to Bung during this time.

Bung is expected to be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court tomorrow for graft while his wife, actress Zizie Izette A. Samad, will be charged for abetment.