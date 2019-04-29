Dr M thanks Fuzi Harun for service as IGP

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanked Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun for his services as Inspector-General of Police when the latter visited him at his office. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today thanked Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun for his services as Inspector-General of Police.

“I received a courtesy farewell visit from Tan Sri Fuzi Harun, the Inspector-General of Police who will end his service this Saturday. Thank you and highest appreciation for his service,” Dr Mahathir said in his Facebook account today.

He also uploaded three photographs of Fuzi’s visit to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the media reported that Fuzi’s service would end in May.

Mohamad Fuzi, who turns 60 years on May 4, was appointed Inspector-General of Police on September 4, 2017, taking over from Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He joined the Royal Malaysia Police as cadet ASP on January 8, 1984. — Bernama