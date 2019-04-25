Missing Malaysian climber found safe at Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin who was reported missing at Mount Annapurna has been found safe. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 ― A Malaysian climber reported missing while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal on April 23 has been found safe, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Chin Wui Kin, 49, was found by a search and rescue team today, it said in a statement.

Rescuers are making efforts to bring Chin down from the mountain area for further treatment.

“The Foreign Ministry records its appreciation to the Nepal government, especially the search and rescue team, for their effort to locate and rescue the victim," the ministry said. ― Bernama