Klang Valley water cuts: Syabas says treatment plant upgrading works complete

Water supply recovery is expected to take 24 hours. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Upgrading works at Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant, which caused water cuts in the Klang Valley, have been completed at 11pm, said Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

It said in a statement that the plant will be reactivated and the process of distributing treated water to the main reservoirs and the main distribution system will be carried out before water is distributed to customers.

This process, it said, is expected to take 24 hours.

“The supply recovery will vary from one area to another depending on the geographical location and altitude of customers’ premises,” Syabas said.

It urged customers to get the latest updates on the water supply at www.syabas.com.my, Facebook “Air Selangor”, Twitter @air_selangor and the Air Selangor smart phone application, which can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store.

For relief water supply assistance, customers are to send SMS Tanker <Name><Address> to 15300 or WhatsApp to: 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919.

Earlier today, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the water supply disruption would not last more than three days and was expected to be restored as early as 48 hours.

The water cuts affect 577 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, involving 620,835 Syabas account holders.