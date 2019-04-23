Will BN back Sandakan Opposition candidate? It depends on who it is, says MCA chief

In a Facebook post, the MCA president asserted that the spirit of unity is necessary among the Opposition parties to ensure a successful check and balance of the government. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) support for the Sabah Opposition in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election will depend on which candidate is named as the challenger, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

In a Facebook post, the MCA president asserted that the spirit of unity is necessary among the Opposition parties to ensure a successful check and balance of the government.

BN has decided not to contest the Sandakan by-election following last night’s BN supreme council meeting, Wee added.

“The seat (Sandakan parliamentary constituency) has always been contested by a BN ally from local Sabah political parties,” he said.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) had earlier today confirmed it will contest the by-election.

The by-election was triggered after the incumbent, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Stephen Wong, died of a heart attack on March 28.

The Election Commission has set nominations for April 27 and polling for May 11.

DAP is expected to field Wong’s daughter Vivian.