Law to provide Socso coverage for housewives in the works, says Kulasegaran

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters in Putrajaya on April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, 23 April — The Human Resources Ministry is planning to introduce a new law to provide Social Security Organisation (Socso) coverage for housewives, said its minister, M. Kulasegaran.

He said the new law, which was one of two pieces of legislation the ministry hoped to enact, would benefit about 1.4 million housewives in the country.

However, he declined to give further details on the move.

“It is still in the discussion stage. So, details will be announced in stages after we have had discussions with stakeholders,” he told reporters at a press conference in connection with Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary in power.

The move appears to the next step in Pakatan Harapan’s aim to provide better security for Malaysian housewives.

From August last year, housewives in the B40 group were allowed to open Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts with a minimum of RM5.