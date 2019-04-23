30 day’s jail, RM40,000 fine for lawyer Arun Kasi over contempt of court

Arun had previously stressed that his comments were fair criticism. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Lawyer Arun Kasi has been sentenced to a 30-day jail term after he committed contempt of court for making disrespectful remarks online regarding a court judgment, reported Malaysiakini today.

A fine of RM40,000 was also imposed on the lawyer by the Federal Court.

The news portal explained that Arun was charged with making hateful statements pertaining to the case of Leap Modulation Sdn Bhd vs PCP Construction Sdn Bhd, where the Federal Court decided to erase a dissenting judgment by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer.

Arun, however, had previously stressed that his comments were fair criticism.

