Foreign Ministry to promote Maqasid shariah to reflect Islamic justice

Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during an interview in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today said that “maqasid shariah”, an Islamic concept that seeks to put universal justice and the common good above all else will be among the principles Wisma Putra will promote to reflect the justice of Islamic law.

He said this particular Islamic law and principle is especially important to reflect the higher shariah objectives.

“When it comes to shariah law, punishment is not a priority but the principle of justice.

“If I refine a dispute between a former husband and wife, the “maqasid approach” focuses on the child’s wellbeing,” he said in a joint interview arranged to commemorate Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary in power.

