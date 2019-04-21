Syed Saddiq: Hosting of e-sports benefits the nation

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the hosting of e-Sports will benefit the country because it is the corporate sector that is funding it. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The hosting of e-Sports will benefit the country because it is the corporate sector that is funding it, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the corporate sector would usually approach the government to fund the hosting of e-Sports events themselves as they knew that they could rake in millions of ringgit in profit.

“As I said yesterday, we (Malaysia) will not discount the possibility of bidding to host the Mobile Legends World Cup next year and this will benefit the country as the government need not have to fund it.

“In this sector (e-Sports), we want to make make sure the corporate sector steps forward to provide the funds, just like the hosting of the Dota Major. Who would have thought that fans would be willing to buy expensive tickets to watch it and the organisers make a profit?” he told reporters after officiating the Penang Youth Festival here today.

He said that even the prize money, which amounted to millions of ringgit, were put up by the sponsors.

There are also plans for the popular Mobile Legends-Moonton e-Sports to hold world-class championships next year at the Asian, European and United States levels following the growing number of players in those regions. — Bernama