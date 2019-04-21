Perak MB: No need for motion on troubled theme park

File picture shows the visitors at the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS). — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Apr 21 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today that he saw no need for a state assembly motion to press his administration into financially resuscitating the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS).

The Perak mentri besar from PPBM said his Pakatan Harapan allies in PKR and Amanah shared the view.

“(By tabling the motion) to force the government is not right as the state has taken stern action like conducting internal audits and appointing an outside company to conduct a forensic audit.

“I have also lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission urging them to investigate whether there was any misappropriation in management of MAPS,” he said, adding that there was also healthy debate among the assemblymen regarding the issue in the current state assembly sitting.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after a ground-breaking ceremony for the Pusat Pengajian Islam At-Taiyyibin at Tanah Hitam, Chemor here today.

He was asked to comment on a reports that a motion to propose that the state government step in to help the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) rebuild its finance, which is expected to be tabled on the last day of the Perak state legislative assembly sitting on Tuesday.

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin from DAP said if his motion is allowed by the Speaker, he would want it debated the same day.

Ahmad Faizal said the state has already taken steps to address the situation in MAPS.

“The latest is MAPS opening its doors for free and visitors pay per ride. This has given a positive response to MAPS as it has created ample income to pay its employers salaries. The park management also has its own plans,” he said, adding that there would be more announcements soon.

Asked if the state would close down the theme park, Ahmad Faizal said it would be a waste to do so.

“The park employs a lot of locals. If it is closed down, the park would be destroyed and the losses would be even more. At this point, we are trying to sustain MAPS. The state also chips in by having events there so that it can get some earnings,” he added.

Previously, Malay Mail reported that the cost of constructing and developing MAPS ballooned from RM390 million to RM607 million.