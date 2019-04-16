PM: Let’s improve Malaysia’s existing rail system before building HSR to Singapore

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media during a press conference in Parliament April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, April 16 — Malaysia’s transport sector can do without the proposed High Speed Rail (HSR) connecting Kuala Lumpur and Singapore for now, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister explained that the infrastructure project is nice but not “necessary” as its development benefits only a few states between the two capital cities.

“For Malaysia at the moment, a high-speed train is not really necessary, especially as it is only within Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“So we will not build the high speed train yet, but we will want to improve the quality of service given by our railway system, and that has been done to some extent, by double tracking and electrification,” he told a forum attended by local railway experts and companies here.

