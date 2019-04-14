Peka B40 health screening starts tomorrow, says minister

Dzulkefly said its main focus was to foster public-private cooperation in assisting the bottom 40 per cent of society (B40) by prioritising free registered private general practitioner (GP) services for them. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Peka B40 health screening programme for the poor will start nationwide tomorrow, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today.

The health minister said its main focus was to foster public-private cooperation in assisting the bottom 40 per cent of society (B40) by prioritising free registered private general practitioner (GP) services for them.

“Qualified recipients can undergo health screenings at GP clinics that display the Peka B40 sticker,” he said in a statement.

Dzulkefly said as of last Friday (April 12), 423 GP clinics have registered under the scheme, with their addresses accessible online at www.pekab40.com.my.

“At the same time other GP clinics are called upon to register themselves online and become Peka B40 clinics.

“Doing so will make it easier for qualified persons under the scheme to undergo health screenings at clinics near them. The registration will continue for as long as the scheme,” he said.

Dzulkefly said to start off, Peka B40 will begin its testing operations phase where the ministry will evaluate its logistics and obtain feedback from all stakeholders involved.

“The phase will continue until the Peka B40 is fully launched later on. Aside from the main benefit, the scheme also offers several others,” he said.

These include medical equipment aid, incentives to complete cancer treatment, and transportation fare aid to get treatment at Ministry of Health hospitals.