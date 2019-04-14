Malay Mail

PDRM to cooperate with Indonesia on discovery of ballot papers

Published 18 minutes ago on 14 April 2019

Officials prepare ballot boxes and other voting materials in Jakarta April 11, 2019, ahead of presidential and legislative elections. — AFP pic
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will cooperate with their Indonesian counterpart on the discovery of a number of documents allegedly linked to the republic’s presidential election in Kajang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun in a statement said the case, however, did not involve any violation of Malaysian law.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing hundreds of black and white plastic bags allegedly containing Indonesia’s postal voting papers in premises in Kajang. — Bernama

