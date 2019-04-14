PDRM to cooperate with Indonesia on discovery of ballot papers

Officials prepare ballot boxes and other voting materials in Jakarta April 11, 2019, ahead of presidential and legislative elections. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will cooperate with their Indonesian counterpart on the discovery of a number of documents allegedly linked to the republic’s presidential election in Kajang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun in a statement said the case, however, did not involve any violation of Malaysian law.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing hundreds of black and white plastic bags allegedly containing Indonesia’s postal voting papers in premises in Kajang. — Bernama