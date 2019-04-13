Police receive steady stream of reports on Petronas explosion in Pengerang

File photo of the blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

JOHOR BAHRU, April 13 — Police have so far received 84 reports from the local residents in connection with the massive explosion and fire at the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project site at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said that all the reports were lodged at the Sungai Rengit and Pengerang police stations.

He said the public were also advised not to panic or spread false news about the incident.

“Spreading false news is an offence under Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail term of a year, or both, if convicted,” he said.

In the 1.20am incident, two local residents were injured and approximately 10 houses in Kampung Lepau near Pengerang were damaged.

Meanwhile, State International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse told reporters today that Petronas had agreed to compensate the residents if they could prove that their houses were damaged due to the massive explosion.

“The state government will continue communicating with Petronas to ensure the wellbeing of the residents near the project site.

“If necessary, the state government would give some initial aid to the affected residents...we will do so through the JKM (Social Welfare Department),” he added. — Bernama