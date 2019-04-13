Johor sultan rejects Umno’s proposal to dissolve state assembly

Johor Umno liaison committee chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the ruler had also rejected the state party’s chapter in proposing that the state assembly be dissolved to avoid a constitutional crisis. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — Johor Umno liaison committee chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has rejected the proposal to dissolve the state assembly in order to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Hasni said the Johor ruler has also requested that Umno or any other parties not to raise any idea about dissolution of the state assembly, following the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian as the state’s mentri besar.

“I accept Sultan Ibrahim’s suggestion that the issue is not raised at this time as it could cause a constitutional crisis.

“Johor Umno will abide with Tuanku’s command and will not raise the issue,” he said during a press conference at the Johor Umno liaison committee headquarters here.

Earlier, Hasni had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim in Istana Pasir Pelangi.

Hasni, who is also the state Opposition leader, said Johor Umno will not prolong the issue and will give the new mentri besar a chance to develop the state.

On Thursday, Hasni suggested that Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Johor’s former mentri besar, should take up the post following his claim that there were no credible leaders from the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He also called for the dissolution of the Johor state assembly to pave the way for state elections.