Eight Malaysians among 16 injured in Sadao hotel fire

BANGKOK, April 12 — Sixteen people, including eight Malaysians, were injured after a hotel in Sadao in Songkhla province, southern Thailand caught fire today.

In the 8.25am incident (local time), the 16, all tourists vacationing in the border town in conjunction with the Songkran (Thai new year) festival, suffered smoke inhalation.

Sadao deputy police chief, Lt Col Winai Sakeeyasatien said one of the eight Malaysians, aged 25 to 58, was a woman and all were rushed to three hospitals nearby.

“Some of them were given outpatient treatment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Three of the Malaysians are receiving treatment at the Padang Hospital and Hatyai Hospital while two others at the Songkhla Hospital.

It was reported that there were 30 occupants at the 200-room hotel when the fire broke out. According to witnesses, thick smoke caused the guests to clamber out through balconies and windows. — Bernama