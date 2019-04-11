Parliament could ban Najib 90 days for jumping gun on Felda paper

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is facing a Parliament ban for jumping the gun on the Felda White Paper with his Facebook posting. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Parliament’s first item of the day is a motion to suspend former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (BN-Pekan) for three months after he breached the official embargo on the Felda White Paper tabled yesterday.

The document had been barred from public released until 11.30am yesterday, but Najib began sharing excerpts on his Facebook page hours before then.

Among others, Najib had highlighted Felda’s agreement to buy a 37-per cent stake in Indonesian firm Eagle High Plantations Tbk (EHP).

He did so to defend himself over the police report Felda lodged on Tuesday accusing him of misleading the agency into paying over RM2 billion for the stake that had allegedly been worth just RM440 million at the time of the sale.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali both vowed stern action against Najib yesterday.

