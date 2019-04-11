Losers should keep quiet, Dr M says to Umno’s Johor MB proposal

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after the launch of the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 in Serdang April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, April 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad derided “losers” for wanting a say on the next Johor mentri besar, in response to Johor Umno’s suggestion of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the role.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman said it was Pakatan Harapan's prerogative as the winning party to decide on the replacement for Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned.

“It is the winning party which determines the [Johor] MB, not the losers. The losers [should] keep quiet,” he told reporters when met after the launch of the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), here today.

Home Minister Muhyiddin is a former Johor MB.

When asked if Muhyiddin’s proposal had merit, Dr Mahathir said the PPBM president was already engaged.

“He has other jobs, we will put up a candidate,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor Opposition leader and former senior state executive councillor Datuk Hasni Mohammad had proposed Muyhiddin to replace Osman.

Hasni said he would propose the Pagoh MP to Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during an audience at Istana Pasir Pelangi this Friday.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir announced Osman’s resignation in Parliament, adding that his replacement must come from PPBM.

Names touted as possible candidates to be the next MB include state excos Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Aminolhuda Hassan.

Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin is considered the frontrunner for PPBM while Semerah representative Mohd Khuzzan and Parit Yaani state lawmaker Aminolhuda Hassan are from PKR and Amanah, respectively.