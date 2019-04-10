Rosmah arrives at court to face fresh corruption charges over Sarawak solar project (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on April 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is back at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today where she is expected to be hit with charges related to a RM1.25 billion solar panel installation project in Sarawak schools.

Rosmah, who is the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, arrived in a black Proton Perdana dressed in a turquoise baju kurung and headscarf at 8.52am today.

In a statement yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the charges are to be under Section 16(A)(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Rosmah did not appear upset by the barrage of camera flashes and calls from journalists seeking her attention and smiled briefly as she made her way up the stairs to the lobby.

The 67-year-old even paused to shake the hands of several waiting lawyers before being escorted by the police and her lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran to the Sessions Court on the second floor.

Rosmah already has 17 money-laundering charges to an amount in excess of RM7 million under her belt.

She is also facing two counts of graft in relation to soliciting RM187.5 million for the solar hybrid project for schools in Sarawak.