Rosmah: Apologise to the people, not to me, over pink diamond ‘slander’

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 10, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor declined any hypothetical apologies over claims she bought a US$27 million (RM110 million) pink diamond but said her accusers owed one to Malaysians instead.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the disproven allegation had continued to be spread because it was useful for his rivals’ plan to vote him out of office.

“They wanted to use it for the election but unfortunately there will be people who believe slander.

“But praise God the truth has come out,” she said when approached at the Kuala Lumpur Court complex after she was hit with a new bribery charge this morning.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah told the Dewan Rakyat on Monday the diamond was not purchased in Malaysia despite being brought into the country.

The deputy minister said the jewellery agents had declared the diamond among 40 over pieces of precious stones meant for the wife of a prominent person.

However, the agent also declared the same jewellery to have exited the country, indicating no sale was made.

Last year, Najib claimed the pink diamond pendant was a gift from Prince Sheikh Mansour, brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Zayed.

When asked if she felt vindicated by the clarification, Rosmah took a veiled swipe at those who believed her accusers.

She also expressed disappointment at Malaysians whom she said acted impulsively on such claims.

“People choose to listen to lies, to all the untrue stories that has been told that was smeared to me and my husband.

“All this is because you all chose to believe in lies, because lies are more interesting, more savoury, because even if you tell the truth the next day the person saying these lies will say the same thing,” she said.

Rosmah then asserted that some have since apologised to her.

She also said she was a vicarious target for those hoping to hurt her husband, but insisted she would continue supporting him regardless.

“So any situation he endures, I am also forced to go through it being his wife, so I will remain patient for the prosperity of the rakyat, the country.

“I will remain patient and face all challenges that God throws my way,” she added.

*A previous version of this story contained errors which have since been corrected.