Azmin seeks penalty for Najib breaking Felda White Paper embargo

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali poses for pictures with the Felda White Paper in Parliament April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seeking for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be penalised for breaking the embargo on the Felda White Paper tabled in Parliament today.

He submitted a motion to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof calling for stern action against Najib.

“The question is how a former prime minister can commit such an offence, leak yesterday evening a document embargoed until this morning.

“That’s why this morning I submitted a motion to the Speaker for stern action to be taken against the Honourable Pekan MP. This is a major offence,” he said when winding up the debate on the White Paper entitled ‘Towards the Sustainability of Felda’.

Earlier, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) raised the matter of Najib violating Standing Order 95A pertaining to the embargo of a document.

Standing Order 95A states that ‘all Bills and Papers to be embargoed until a stated date shall bear a slip to that effect and any person who publishes such Bills or Papers or any part thereof before the stated date shall be deemed to have committed an act of contempt of the House’.

“Is the minister (Mohamed Azmin) aware that he (Najib) posted a section of the embargoed document on his Facebook at 6pm yesterday?” Ahmad Fahmi interjected during the winding-up of the debate.

Mohamed Azmin, in his winding-up speech, dismissed as untrue claims that the cost-of-living loan and revenue advance aid will be reduced from RM1,500 to RM1,000.

“This is an Umno propaganda in view of the Rantau by-election. I announced this morning (during the tabling of the White Paper) that the rate will be maintained, at RM1,500,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat unanimously approved the White Paper which outlined the issues Felda faces and said the Pakatan Harapan government will provide an RM6.23-billion financial aid to the authority by way of grants, loans and government guarantees in stages according to need. — Bernama