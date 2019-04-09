Penang PKR Youth wants ‘Third Force’ blogger investigated

PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol speaks to members of the press after lodging a report against Raggie Jessie at the north-east district police station in George Town April 9, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 9 ― Penang PKR Youth urged the police today to investigate Third Force blogger Raggie Jessy Rithaudeen for criminally defaming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Penang PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol claimed the blogger did so in a video accusing Anwar of planning to seize the prime minister’s position by May this year.

The three-minute video clip was shared through WhatsApp and on a Facebook page also accused the PKR president of plotting with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and DAP leaders for his own personal political agenda.

“At minute 1.23 of the video, he accused Anwar of selling out Islam and that Anwar will sell anything as long as he gets to be prime minister,” Fahmi said.

He lodged a report earlier at the Northeast district police headquarters here today.

The blogger also claimed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was planning to hit Anwar with a third sodomy allegation.

Fahmi claimed the video was meant to create disharmony and to smear Anwar.

“His false accusations will cause racial discord and racial tension while smearing Anwar’s reputation and image as the Port Dickson MP and PKR President,” he said.

This morning, PKR Youth leaders lodged two police reports against Raggie over the video distributed online since April 3.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said the allegations were serious and must be investigated.

“This is not the first time, we have seen so many false allegations against Anwar and something must be done to stop them from continuing to slander Anwar,” he said.