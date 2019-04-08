Court strikes out Sipitang election petition

Yamani Hafez Musa is seen during his swearing-in ceremony as an MP in Parliament January 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — Hearing for the Sipitang parliamentary election petition was supposed to start today, but the case was thrown out of the High Court here when lawyers representing Parti Warisan Sabah sought a postponement.

Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli made the decision to strike out the petition by Noor Hayaty Mustapha of Warisan after deliberating on the postponement request for 15 minutes.

“The judge struck out the petition because they have not complied with court orders... you cannot take it lightly. And when you do not comply, it carries consequences.

“The judge found the petitioner not ready to proceed, and didn’t take court orders seriously,” Jeyan Marimuthu, the lead counsel for Sipitang MP Hafez Yamani Musa, told reporters outside the courtroom.

Hafez Yamani, the son of ousted Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, was the respondent in the election petition.

MORE TO COME