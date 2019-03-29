Newly-wed minister expresses love for husband in tender FB post

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin united in marriage with IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer Lee Yeow Seng at Le Meridien, Putrajaya March 29. 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Federal minister Yeo Bee Yin shared a sentimental note on her Facebook page on how she met her husband, Lee Yeow Seng, who is IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer, after her wedding today.

The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, who had reportedly tied the knot at Le Meridien, Putrajaya, suggested that the couple’s paths could have crossed several times since their childhood.

She said on Facebook that she grew up in an oil palm estate called Gomali Estate which was bought over by Lee’s father’s company when she was in kindergarten.

“He grew up tagging along with his father on frequent visits to the clusters of estates in the area, including Gomali Estate. We didn't meet. Or did we?” she asked.

“Growing up, I loved going to the Paya Lang Club, which is near Gomali, to swim during the weekends, (it was one of the employee benefits), and he loved to stop by for ice-cream at the club whenever his father took him to visit the estates. We didn't meet. Or did we?

“The company gave academic awards to estate employees’ children who did well in major exams. I received awards from his father for PMR and later from his elder brother for SPM. We still didn't meet. Or did we?

“Then one day, the stars aligned. We met. And things amazingly fell into place.”

Yeo said Lee popped the question “in the most unexpected way” on January 3, 2019, during a punting tour of her alma mater, Cambridge University.

“I've lived a fulfilled and happy single life for 35 years, free to pursue my dreams; today I made a covenant before God that I'll be with this man for as long as we live, in good and bad times, in sickness and in health, as the Bible says, ‘Two are better than one... If either of them falls down, one can help the other up.’

“His name is Lee Yeow Seng. There are many introductions about him by others. But to me, he is the person whom I love and have made commitment to continue to love, for the person he is.

‘Here's to a lifetime of realising our dreams together,” said Yeo.