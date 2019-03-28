Shahidan’s ‘Lembu’ cracks up Dewan Rakyat

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Dewan Rakyat was filled with laughter today when Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim proposed setting up ‘Lembaga Buluh Negara’ (National Bamboo Board), with the acronym Lembu, which also means ‘cow’ in Malay.

The Arau MP made the suggestion in jest to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin after Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said earlier this month that small scale farmers should consider planting bamboo to supplement their income.

“The ministry had made a statement that while they try to increase the price of palm oil and rubber, they are also looking at introducing additional crops like bamboo.

“This is a serious statement by the minister, and with that I want to suggest the ’Lembaga Buluh Negara’ be formed, or Lembu, to allow us to pay serious attention to bamboo,” said Shahidan, inducing laughter from the members of the Lower House.

Shamsul Iskandar said he concurred with Shahidan, adding that he should head the board.

“I agree, and maybe the ministry can suggest for YB Arau as the first chairman of Lembu,” he said, triggering yet another wave of laughter.

Shahidan then replied tongue-in-cheek, saying the deputy minister’s remark was “asking for trouble”.

“If you form the National Bamboo Board, promise in front of all the Malaysian people that you will make me its first chairman, even though the thing I disagree with the most is the cultivation of bamboo,” Shahidan said.