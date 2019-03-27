Communications minister condemns attack on journalists

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo gives a speech during the Kuala Lumpur Digital Content Anti-Piracy Summit in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo condemns any physical abuse or verbal threats against journalists when they are carrying out their duties.

Responding a question in Dewan Rakyat today on the fracas involving Universiti Malaya students and supporters of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak last week, Gobind said media practitioners were merely conducting their duties and any physical or verbal threats are uncalled for.

“I say again, journalists are only doing their job. When a certain incident or event occurred, they are tasked to report on it. Do not threaten or beat them,” he said.

Gobind said if any parties wish to convey their disagreements or corrections of facts, they can do so through the proper means.

“if you don’t agree with the facts presented, then there are other ways for you to correct them.

“You could contact them or take the matter to the courts or even make a police report. Violence and threats shouldn’t be the case,” he said.

Earlier, Gobind said he intends to meet with veteran media practitioners on the formation of a national media council next month.

In the meet, Gobind also stated that he intends to receive their views on media freedom and ethics among other issues.

Gobind also touched on misleading headlines that differ from the context of the article written.

“Of course, the media will give their reasons why they wrote in such manner But because there are many views and complaints on the matter, we need to tackle the issue,” he said.

He assured that he will talk with all major stakeholders and hope to find a framework to resolve the matter, while reiterating that freedom of speech under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution will not be infringed.