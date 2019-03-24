Three to be charged over toxic waste in Pasir Gudang

The act contaminated Sungai Kim Kim and caused the release of toxic gasses that forced over 4,000 people to seek medical treatment and the closure of 111 schools in the vicinity. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Authorities presented three people at the Sessions Court in Johor Baru this morning to face charges of illegally dumping toxic waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang earlier this month.

The act contaminated the river and caused the release of toxic gasses that forced over 4,000 people to seek medical treatment and the closure of 111 schools in the vicinity.

According to the Berita Harian portal, the police brought the three to the court complex in Johor Baru shortly after 9am.

