EC: Need for supporting documents for change of address a fair move

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The need for supporting documents to be attached with any application to change the address on identity cards is a move towards ensuring that the applicant actually stays in that particular area.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the move announced by the government was fair as it would help the commission ensure that the voter’s address in the electoral roll actually existed.

“It will help combat electoral fraud and prevent irresponsible parties from registering voters in certain areas or move them to other areas by using fake or third-party addresses.

“This move will directly help the EC to create an electoral roll that is more accurate, of integrity and credible, especially in the issue of the validity of voters’ residential addresses,” he said in a statement today.

Last Thursday, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman announced that any application for a change of address on the identity card (MyKad) should be submitted with supporting documents such as electricity bills, sewerage bill, utility bills, quit rent, house sales and purchase agreement or rent receipt or any other documents to prove that the applicant has been staying at the new address with effect from May 2, 2019. — Bernama