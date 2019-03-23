Dr M guest-of-honour for Pakistan Day Parade

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan stand during the national anthem at a ceremony in Islamabad March 22, 2019. — Handout by Press Information Department Handout via Reuters

ISLAMABAD, March 23 — Pakistan on Saturday celebrated Pakistan Day, with the main feature of the day being a military parade where Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the guest-of-honour.

Pakistan Day commemorates the ‘Lahore Resolution’ of March 23, 1940, also known as the ‘Pakistan Resolution’ that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the Shakar Parian parade ground here, Dr Mahathir was received by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the saluting dais.

The event started with the arrival of Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the capital city while provincial capitals welcomed it with 21-gun salutes.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after the Fajr (dawn) prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country and the national flag was hoisted at all major government buildings.

For the grand military parade here, contingents of the three wings of the armed forces and the security forces took part in the march past.

Aircraft belonging to Army Aviation and the Pakistani Air Force were to demonstrate aerobatic feats for the spectators.

Commandos of the Pakistani Army, Navy and Frontier Constabulary in their unique style also made up the march past while the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) carried out the fly-past.

Dr Mahathir arrived here Thursday for a three-day working visit to Pakistan .

Dr Mahathir’s visit is at the invitation of his counterpart Imran to attend the Pakistan Day celebration, which is observed on March 23 every year. — Bernama