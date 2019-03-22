Nurul Izzah to serve her final term as MP, quits PAC

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has revealed that she will be serving her final term as a federal lawmaker and has left the PAC. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has revealed that she will be serving her final term as a federal lawmaker, in a report that came the same day as she quit the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

She was quoted telling Singapore’s Straits Times (ST) that she was disappointed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration “slow pace” on reform and policies.

“I said this is my final term. That’s my plan now,” she was quoted saying.

Nurul Izzah also said she was disappointed with Putrajaya’s so-called obsession with the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, accusing lesser focus on bread and butter issues.

“1MDB can serve up to a point. After that people want some comfort and improvement in daily lives,” she reportedly said.

This comes as Malaysiakini reported that Nurul Izzah has sent in her resignation to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, PAC chief Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, and Pakatan Harapan chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul.

Earlier this week, she and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh protested against keeping Kiandee as after he defected to Bersatu recently. Both insisted that the PAC must be headed by an Opposition MP.

Nurul Izzah told ST she was disappointed with the many defections since the May 9 polls.

“We have to have a strong Opposition. It’s a sad predicament I believe a two-coalition system is important for the future of Malaysia,” she reportedly said.

In December, Nurul Izzah had announced her immediate resignation from the PKR vice-presidency as the ruling party is hit by fresh allegations of nepotism and favouritism.

The eldest daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also relinquished her new appointment as the party’s Penang chief and her other federal government appointments, including as chairman of the special task force on the problem-riddled Technical and Vocational Education Training.

In response, Anwar claimed that his daughter was fed up with the power play behind the scenes that has continued despite a regime change.