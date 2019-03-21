Azmin: Kulim airport privately funded as Putrajaya can’t afford it

Azmin confirmed the proposed airport will be 100 per cent privately funded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The federal government lacks funds and needs the private sector to help finance the needed infrastructure development, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

Referring in particular to the government approval for the RM1.6 billion, privately-funded Kulim International Airport in Kedah, Azmin said this was necessary due to the state of public coffers.

“The government does not have the funds to develop [the airport].

“But such development is necessary, therefore, the participation of the private sector is much needed to develop important infrastructure,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

He also confirmed the proposed airport will be 100 per cent privately funded.

MORE TO COME