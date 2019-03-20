Selangor breaks investment record with RM24.7b in 2018

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari the manufacturing sector contributed the most investments, bringing in RM18.947 billion last year compared to RM5.592 billion in 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 20 — Selangor had its highest investment injection last year with a record-busting RM24.73 billion, more than doubling the RM10.1 billion direct funds received in 2017.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari told a press conference at the state assembly today that the manufacturing sector contributed the most investments, bringing in RM18.947 billion last year compared to RM5.592 billion in 2017.

“This remarkable achievement was an increase of 238 per cent over the previous year and this was the highest direct investment ever recorded for the state,” he said.

