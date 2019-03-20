Roslan Bek appointed KL Police deputy chief

Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad has been appointed Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief effective April 22. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Department (General Policing) deputy director Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad has been appointed Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief effective April 22.

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today said Roslan Bek was among seven senior officers involved in the transfer of posts exercise.

She said Roslan Bek would be replaced by Bukit Aman KDNKA Department’s Operations Division principal assistant director of operations, SAC Datuk Zulkifli Salleh with the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Zulkifli’s post will be taken over by Sabah Management Department chief SAC Mohamad Zulkarnain Abdul Rahman while Sabah Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation (Investigation/Negotiation) ACP Zabidi Md Zain will replace Mohamad Zulkarnain with the rank of acting SAC (Senior Assistant Commissioner).

Apart from that, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Anti-Atipsom (D3) principal assistant director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain will be transferred to the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department as Deputy Director (General Policing/Investigation/Resource).

Asmawati said the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (D7) (Prevention/Detention) staff officer DSP Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin has been appointed the District Police chief of Sungai Siput, Perak, with the rank of acting Superintendent (Supt).

Deputy District Police chief (General Policing) of Iskandar Puteri, Johor DSP M.Kumarasan has been appointed the Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief with the rank of acting Supt. — Bernama