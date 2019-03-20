Putrajaya not ruling out selling Malaysia Airlines, says PM

People walk under a Malaysia Airlines sign at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated today that the sale of flag carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad is still an option to stem the financial bleed.

The prime minister told reporters in Parliament that both local and foreign parties had expressed interest in buying the airlines that is still commonly known as MAS.

“We can see that even though a foreigner had been selected to manage the airliner, MAS had still faced losses.

“Therefore, one of the ways [to save it] is by selling,” he said.

MORE TO COME