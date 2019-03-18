Take more aggressive stance against EU on palm oil, Felda urges govt

On Friday, the European Commission officially approved a measure to phase out palm oil-based biofuel by 2030. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Putrajaya needs to take a more aggressive approach to tackle the European Union’s (EU) decision to phase out palm oil from transport fuel used in that trading bloc, says the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Felda director-general Datuk Dr Othman Omar said this is a purely business strategy for some EU member nations.

“In the past they said the cultivation of palm oil here caused deforestation, but we have stopped planting in new areas. Next they said palm oil is not green. I think as far as the lobby is concerned, they look at oil palm as more efficient and more people are attracted to produce more, so they need to kill it before it becomes their biggest competitor.

“So we have to play a more aggressive role. I think they are winning in terms of their public relations campaign, they are using small children now. All the children have been taught that from young you don’t consume palm oil at all as it is bad and it kills the orang utan,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Felda conducted a meeting with its head of settlers on ways to counter the issue.

Othman said Malaysia needs to be smart enough to get to the young people there so that they understand that oil palm plantation is not killing the orang utan.

“But you are killing the 650,000 smallholders and their family members who are depending solely on the oil palm. They are now being victimised”.

On Friday, the European Commission officially approved a measure to phase out palm oil-based biofuel by 2030.

On Saturday, Malaysia said that it would bring a World Trade Organisation (WTO) challenge if the EU proceeds with recommendations to phase out palm oil from transport fuel. ― Bernama