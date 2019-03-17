Tony Fernandes shuts down Facebook after New Zealand terror attack

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has shut down his Facebook account, citing hate on the social media site after the New Zealand mosque shootings that killed 50 people. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Aviation mogul Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has shut down his Facebook account, citing hate on the social media site after the New Zealand mosque shootings that killed 50 people.

Facebook, which has over 2.27 billion monthly users, was the platform used by the alleged killer to livestream his shootings in a 17-minute video clip that has since been taken down.

“Closed down my Facebook account with 670 k followers. Just thinking about Twitter now. Weather (sic) to close or carry on. The amount of hate that goes on in social media sometimes outweighs the good. But on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on.”

“Facebook could have done more to stop some of this. I myself have been a victim of so many fake bitcoin and other stories. 17 mins of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials.”

“It is a great platform to communicate. Strong engagement and very useful but New Zealand was too much for me to take along with all the other issues.”