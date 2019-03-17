Heightened police presence in Pasir Gudang after chemical contamination

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader advised the public not to leave valuable items at home. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — Police are conducting more patrols to enhance security of houses left by residents around Pasir Gudang.

Johor Baru police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said although the police have increased the frequency of patrols, the public was reminded to inform the nearest police station before returning to their villages or going on vacation.

“People can fill up a form at the nearest station or register online at Volunteer Smartphone Patrol,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Khalil also advised the people to check the utility main switch was switched off and the house locked up before leaving.

“I also advise the public not to leave valuable items at home instead take them along,” he said.

He said until now police had yet to receive any reports of incidents of burglary in Pasir Gudang.

Residents around Pasir Gudang will take advantage of schools being closed following the incident of chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, to take a vacation.

A Bernama check found several houses locked around Taman Pasir Putih, Kampung Bukit Pulai, Kota Masai and several areas near Sungai Kim Kim. — Bernama