We’re waiting for your return with proof, Penang MP tells Raja Petra

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer speaks to media personnel outside the northeast district police headquarters in George Town March 15, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — Jelutong MP RSN Rayer is waiting for controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin to come back Malaysia to prove his graft claims against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng concerning the award of the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The Penang lawmaker had previously issued a dare in Parliament telling the UK-based blogger to come home, to which Raja Petra later indicated he would, to defend his dignity.

“Come back and show proof but if he could not show any proof, he will have to face repercussions in accordance with the law,” Rayer told reporters again after lodging a police report over threats against Lim today.

Raja Petra, better known by his initials RPK, recently posted on his blog that it was the first time his assertions had been challenged in Parliament, saying he has no choice but to defend his dignity by returning to Malaysia.

Raja Petra asked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to allow his return to avoid being “deported as an undesirable” and baldly asked that he be treated “like a returning conquering hero and be given VVIP treatment and be invited to tea at Putrajaya just like Clare Rewcastle Brown and Xavier Andre Justo”.

Rayer accused Raja Petra of using this as an excuse to avoid returning home and not assist in investigations into his allegations on the undersea tunnel project.

“He is not sincere, we know how he has lost credibility as he once took the side of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attacked Datuk Seri Najib Razak and now, he has switched sides,” the MP said.

Rayer labelled Raja Petra as a “nobody” and “just a loose cannon”.

“If he is really concerned about Malaysia, then what was he doing in London? He should come back,” he said.

Earlier, Rayer lodged a police report against a video of an unidentified man who had allegedly issued threats against the finance minister.

Rayer, together with Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid and city councillors, lodged the police report at about 9am today.

He called on the inspector-general of police to take immediate action to arrest the man behind the video.

“His face can clearly be seen and we can clearly hear the threats he issued against Lim and the false accusations he made so action must be taken against him,” he said.

In the three-minute video clip that was spread via WhatsApp, the man had threatened violence against Lim if the latter was to go to Rantau during the by-election.