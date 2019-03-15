Mujahid slams attacks on New Zealand mosques

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a townhall session at Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa strongly condemned the shootings today at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which has left 40 people dead.

One Malaysian is reported to have been injured in the attack.

Mujahid expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and said he prayed for Muslims in New Zealand and elsewhere in the world to be protected by God from similar danger and threat.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the dead and described the incident as uncivilised and contrary to human values.

The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that a Malaysian was injured in the incident and is in stable condition in hospital. — Bernama