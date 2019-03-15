Former classmate claims Malaysian shooting victim was from MCKK

An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian injured in mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand was a former student of the Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK), a person claiming to be a former classmate asserted today.

Responding to confirmation from the High Commission there that a Malaysian was among the unverified number of wounded, the person told the New Straits Times that the victim was working in New Zealand as a flight simulator operator.

The person further claimed that the injured Malaysian was still at one of the mosques in Christchurch that gunmen attacked today.

It is unclear how the person came by such information.

Malay Mail is not naming the supposed victim to avoid causing undue alarm.

Reports of the attack are conflicting, variously presenting the attacks as taking place at one or two mosques in Christchurch.

There have also been unverified information about the discovery of a possible car bomb in the area.

According to press reports, between nine and 27 people are feared dead as a result of the mass shooting in Christchurch and significantly more are thought to have been wounded.

However, there are no verified reports about the exact number of deaths and casualties.

New Zealand authorities have since reported the arrest of four people in relation to the mosque shootings today.

Malaysians seeking information about the welfare of their family and friends in New Zealand may contact the High Commission there via phone at +64210440188 or email to [email protected]