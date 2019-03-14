Minister: DBKL to hold new public hearings on Taman Tiara Titiwangsa condo

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at JW Marriot Hotel, Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — City Hall will arrange fresh public hearings for objections to a high-density project in Taman Tiara Titiwangsa, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He explained that the move was a result of a Court of Appeal ruling that voided previous public hearings on the development.

“Following the court’s decision yesterday, a fresh round of public hearing will be conducted by DBKL on the development in Taman Tiara Titiwangsa,” he said.

Taman Tiara Titiwangsa residents previously complained they were unable to present their objections properly under Rule 5 of the Federal Territory Planning Act 1982, which is to allow public input in planning and development.

MORE TO COME