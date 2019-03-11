Cops to call up organisers of Women’s Day march

Demonstrators take part in a march in conjunction with International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said today that the organisers of the International Women’s Day march will be called up to provide statements on the proceedings of the event.

The Star Online quoted Noor Rashid was quoted to have mentioned that under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA), any party that does not inform the officer in charge of police district (OCPD) that they are holding a gathering or demonstration has committed an offence.

“Under the PAA, it is very simple; whoever wants to organise a protest or demonstration must inform the OCPD,” he reportedly told a press conference today at the state police headquarters in Alor Setar.

If the OCPD is informed, then the police can be present to assist in facilitating the gathering to ensure proper flow of people and traffic, so everyone’s day to day tasks in the city centre won’t be disrupted, he elaborated.

Noor Rashid was also quoted saying that the police are obtaining statements of the relevant parties and hopes to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“We have received police reports on the march and once our investigation is done, we will refer the matter to the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he reportedly said.

On Saturday afternoon last weekend, hundreds of people gathered in front of Sogo KL in conjunction with International Women’s Day, demanding for equal rights.

The participants included members of Women’s Aid Organisation and Sisters in Islam, activists, students and various people from all across Malaysia.