Umno, MIC block BN dissolution

Umno Acting President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan chairs the Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 8,2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — Umno and MIC both did not agree to disband Barisan Nasional when the coalition’s supreme council met today.

Acting BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this meant the three parties could not reach the needed consensus to dissolve the coalition that is now down to just Umno, MCA, and MIC.

He also said BN will instead form a technical committee to study the issues raised by its component parties.

“The details of the resolution proposed by MCA has been studied and there is no consensus for the dissolution of BN.

“Umno and MIC feel there is no need for the dissolution,” he told a press conference after chairing the BN supreme council meeting for almost three hours here, today.

MORE TO COME