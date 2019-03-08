MIC man lodges report against Samy Vellu for the third time with MACC over land deal

Sungai Siput MIC division chief M. Lokanathan speaks to reporters at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya March 8, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Sungai Siput MIC division chief M. Lokanathan today lodged a third report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against former Works Minister Tun S. Samy Vellu for alleged abuse of power.

Lokanathan claimed that Samy, who was also the MIC former president and Sungai Siput MP was involved in several land graft issues in his constituency.

He said this was the third report he has lodged with MACC.

He said MACC did not take any action on his two previous reported made in September 2016 and February 2017.

“I had lodged two prior reports with MACC regarding the same matter under the previous administration but nothing was done.

“With this third report, I hope MACC investigate the matter and take appropriate action,” he told reporters after lodging the report today.

The allegations made by Lokanathan is related to the purchase of 101 acre land from a farming cooperative in 2005 by Samy, on the pretext to build affordable houses for each of its members.

He claimed that the land was purchased lower than the market price to help facilitate the development of the project and it was agreed that the sale of said land can only be sold to members of the cooperative.

However, Lokanathan claimed that not only the homes were not build but the ownership of the land was transferred to a “businessman”, believed to be a proxy to Samy.